Access Premium Content

DEC. 29-- A house fire at 3290 Fox Hollow Loop confirmed yet again a phrase perhaps not repeated often enough, “Fire alarms save lives.”
Hardin County Fire Chief Melvin Martin, who was at the scene of the late night Dec. 21 blaze said, “This was one situation where I can confidently say that if it weren’t for the fire alarm, I’m pretty sure the homeowner might not have made it out.”
Homeowner David Hogan said he completely agrees with that assessment.
Hogan said his wife and children had left two days before on a short visit to Indiana, but he stayed at home due to complications from cancer and late-stage lupus which make traveling difficult.
After an evening of watching television in the living room, where the fire started, Hogan said he went to bed after taking his normal routine of medications, including a sleep aid.
“I woke up hearing a beeping sound, and thought it was my alarm clock,” Hogan said, noting that he rolled over to turn the alarm off, but it wasn’t on.