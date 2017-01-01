Access Premium Content

JAN 27– The Hardin County Chamber of Commerce hosted its 21st annual meeting and distinguished service awards banquet on Thursday at Pickwick Landing State Park Inn.
This is the chamber’s major fundraiser and with 400 in attendance, the new year has kicked off to a great start, organizers agree.
The highlight of the evening was the presentation of the Distinguished Service Awards. Categories included Man of the Year winner Tom Smith, Woman of the Year Betty Lynn Collier and Pinnacle Award recipient Bettye Stanley.
Other awards were:
