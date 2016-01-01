Search Our Site

DEC. 7-- It’s bitterly cold in Hardin County this morning and the State Fire Marshal’s Office is strongly urging Tennesseans to keep fire safety in mind as they endure the first truly frigid blast of winter.

Winter brings more fire-related tragedies to Tennessee as nearly half (47.9 percent) of all fatal fires in Tennessee occur between November-February, according to SFMO data. Year-round, heating fires account for 1 in 6 fatal fires – except from November-February when heating fires are the leading cause of fatal fires, accounting for 1 in 4 fatal fires.

Data shows that approximately 33.3 percent of fatal heating fires may have been caused by electric space heaters. The second leading possible source of ignition was wood stoves at 19 percent.

“The rash of recent fire-related fatalities has prompted us to redouble our outreach efforts,” said State Fire Marshal and Commerce & Insurance Commissioner Julie Mix McPeak. “We’ll be working closely with local fire departments and other safety organizations this winter to help ensure that any resident in need of a smoke alarm can get one free of charge and can receive assistance in installing it, if necessary.”

State fire data shows that the greatest risk is yet to come. According to the Tennessee Fire Incident Reporting System, January leads all other months in residential fires, heating fires, and fatal fires.

To help keep safe this winter, Tennesseans should utilize the following safety precautions to avoid common winter fire hazards and help prevent fire-related deaths:

• Keep anything that can burn at least three feet away from a furnace, fireplace, wood stove, or portable space heater.

• Remember to turn portable heaters off when leaving the room or going to bed.

• Check electrical cords for space heaters and other appliances to make sure they are not frayed or damaged.

• Never use your oven to heat your home.

• Always use the right kind of fuel, specified by the manufacturer, for fuel-burning space heaters.

Make sure the fireplace has a sturdy screen to stop sparks from flying into the room. Ashes should be cool before putting them in a metal container. Keep the container a safe distance away from your home.

• Install smoke alarms on every level of the home, including the basement.

• Replace alarms that are 10 years old or older.

• Make a home fire escape plan. Have two ways out of every room in the home if possible and a designated outside meeting place.