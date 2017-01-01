Search Our Site

JAN 23– The Hardin County Chamber of Commerce will host its annual meeting and awards banquet Thursday, Jan. 26 at Pickwick Inn. A silent auction and business showcase starts at 6 p.m., with dinner and the awards ceremony at 6:30 p.m.

The highlight of the evening is the Distinguished Service Awards. In the running this year are the following nominees.

Nominated for “Man of the Year” are Michael Davis, Richard Beecham, Tom Smith and Larry Lowery.

•Michael Davis is the Hardin County Director of schools. He is a member of the Darryl Worley Foundation, a member of First Cumberland Presbyterian Church, president of the Savannah Cemetery and a speaker for Sports Talk on WKWX Radio. He is very involved in the community and is committed to service.

•Richard Beecham manages Wise Company in Savannah and has overseen their recent growth through his leadership ability. He is president of the Lions Club, president of the Savannah Gideon Camp and a deacon of Second Baptist Church.

•Tom Smith is the city project manager. Tom volunteered his time to serve on the Christmas on Main committee this year. He designed the electrical layout for all the Christmas lights throughout the downtown district.

•Larry Lowery has been the mayor of Saltillo for the past eight years. During his terms, Saltillo has been awarded a CDBG housing grant, a disaster relief grant which built the city storm shelter, a fire department renovation grant, established a senior citizens center, and revitalized the riverfront.

Nominated for “Woman of the Year” are Rachel Bailey and Betty Lynn Collier.

•Rachel Bailey is the founder of Hillside New Beginnings and has a heart for veterans. She is the director of Operation Salute and is actively involved with equine therapy.

•Betty Lynn Collier chaired the Christmas on Main committee this year and had the vision for the event. She strives to serve Hardin County by implementing programs of community service. She volunteers for the Darryl Worley Cancer Center and started the “Jesus Acts of Kindness” project in Savannah.

Nominated for “Educator of the Year” are Ami Jones, Tammy Boyd, Larry Griffin and Marsha Rains.

•Ami Jones teaches math at Hardin County High School. She created a curriculum and taught the first ever Algebra 1 “Honors Special” program, as well as a new ACT Math prep course. She is the head sponsor of HCHS Student Council, administered the utilization of the “Remind app” to enhance parent-teacher communication, among other successful new projects at HCHS.

•Tammy Boyd is an interventionist at Parris South Elementary School, working with selected students from kindergarten to fifth grade. She is a mentor to many younger teachers and an advocate for foundational reading skills through years of training and implementation.

•Larry Griffin is a math teacher at Hardin County Middle School. He is the sponsor and creator of the “Soul Nation” musical group and the Robotics Club. He spends volunteer hours before and after school to help students. He created Students With Academic Talent (SWAT), a group of students giving their time to help other students with tutoring needs.

•Marsha Rains teaches fourth grade social studies at Northside Elementary School. She serves as the webmaster and parent involvement coordinator in addition to her teaching. She coordinated the “Night at the Museum” where more than 800 reservations were made for children and their families to tour the Tennessee River Museum after hours. She has dedicated her life to the improvement of the educational system and the area youth.

Nominated for the “Darryl Worley Public Servant Award” are Don Brownlee, Mike Dobis and Derrick Frazier.

•Don Brownlee is a volunteer firefighter with the Hardin County Fire Department. He has completed every class offered, and responds to calls no matter the time, day or night. He has put in more than 337 hours of training in 2016 alone. He won the first place award for most training among 180 firefighters. He has a passion for fire and rescue and helping his community.

•Mike Dobis is the Pickwick Landing State Park manager. Under his direction, the new cabins have opened, older cabins have been updated, new signage has been posted, relationships with the local community have grown and new projects planned. He has formed relationships with neighboring parks, both national and state, to enhance the mission of preserving and protecting.

•Derrick Frazier is the DARE officer for all the elementary schools in Hardin County. He not only works with fifth grade, but goes into all the classrooms (kindergarten through fifth) to talk to students about different topics. He conducts a graduation ceremony for the DARE students each year and helps the children write essays they read to the audience.

Nominated for “Going the Extra Mile” are Kathy Francisco and Savannah Sub Debs.

•Kathy Francisco is a paraprofessional education assistant at Hardin County Middle School. She was highly involved in the “Leader in Me” program upon its adoption at the school. She organized the new synergy suite where professional meetings are held. She volunteered to organize the school’s “Lighthouse” teams. She works beyond her scheduled hours to make HCMS the best it can be for the students.

•Savannah Sub Debs is a club consisting of 32 sophomore, junior and senior high school young women who dedicate themselves to promoting high ideals, encouraging leadership, serving those in need, goodwill towards the community and living a Christian life. The organization began in the 1950s in Savannah and has a tradition of service above self. In 2016, the club spent more than 400 hours volunteering at local events.

Nominated for “Volunteer of the Year” are Ashley Dennis, Ruth Parris and Janet Waggoner.

•Ashley Dennis is the CFO of Hardin County Bank. She is currently serving as chairman of the Carl Perkins-Savannah Center, chairman of the Hardin County Imagination Library and is a volunteer with the Hardin County Library. She has served as president of the local Rotary Club and still serves on the service committee. She is active in the elementary school where her two boys attend, as well as a parent leader for the Cub Scout Pack.

•Ruth Parris has served the past year as president of Friends of the Library. She is a retired teacher who now serves in numerous capacities in her community. She delivers Meals on Wheels, directs craft activities at the Hardin County Senior Center, and is instrumental in an organization providing grants and scholarships to women seeking higher education. She teaches Sunday school and is president of the Ladies Brunch Group.

•Janet Waggoner works as a manager at Walmart. She has volunteered her time for the past 17 years to the Coats for Kids organization, as well as Country Christmas and providing meals for the needy at Thanksgiving. Janet is a lifetime member of Junior Auxiliary and served on the Carl Perkins Board for seven years. She helped with the Darryl Worley Songwriters Event last year and made many “Santa Visits” delivering gifts to families in need.