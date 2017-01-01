Search Our Site

JAN 27– The Hardin County Chamber of Commerce hosted its 21st annual meeting and distinguished service awards banquet on Thursday at Pickwick Landing State Park Inn.

This is the chamber’s major fundraiser and with 400 in attendance, the new year has kicked off to a great start, organizers agree.

The highlight of the evening was the presentation of the Distinguished Service Awards. Categories included Man of the Year winner Tom Smith, Woman of the Year Betty Lynn Collier and Pinnacle Award recipient Bettye Stanley.

Other awards were:

Educator of the Year– Tammy Boyd, Richard Rogers Volunteer of the Year– Ruth Parris, Darryl Worley Public Servant Award – Derrick Frazier, Going the Extra Mile Award– Kathy Francisco, Noel Freeman Community Service Award– Christmas on Main Committee, Tabitha L. Gean Student of the Year– Houston Phillips, Chamber Service Award– Renae Martin and a three-way tie for Friends of Tourism– Dale Wilkerson, Betty Lynn Collier, and Jay and Cher Harrison.

Three new chamber board members were named– Bellis May, Brent McDonald and Ty Jones. Outgoing board members are Starla Shaw, Tony Alcott and Allison Winters.

The 2016 Leadership Hardin County graduates were also recognized. They are Hunter Bellis, James Brockman, David Hancock, Bellis May, Brandon Morris, Matthew Oakley, Sarah Shirley, Jackie Sullivan, Marilee Tice, Jesse Wint and Jimmy Kennedy.