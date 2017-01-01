Search Our Site

FEB 2-- A fundraising effort is underway to repaint Crump’s AH-1 Bell Cobra Gunship helicopter that sits prominently in front of city hall, serving now as the “Crump Helicopter Veterans Memorial.”

A plaque on the gunship says, “Presented on behalf of WWII Veterans Lt. Homer Feldon Snodgrass, US (Navy) and Cpt. James Irvin (J.I.) Bell, US (Army) to the veterans of Hardin County.”

The Courier reported at the time that the helicopter was a donation from the U.S. Army through Col. Danny Snodgrass, whose father was Crump’s first mayor and a long-time Hardin County Schools superintendent.

The Cobra helicopter at Crump was officially dedicated to all veterans on May 19, Armed Forces Day, 2001, with a crowd of hundreds on hand to witness and celebrate the day of honor.

Setting outside and unprotected from the fickle Tennessee weather, the helicopter’s paint and decals have faded over the years. Local veterans say it’s time to spruce the old warbird up, and have formed a committee to solicit donations to fund the project.

The committee’s plans for the project including sanding and repainting the helicopter and replacing the decals, including the gunship’s fierce “shark’s teeth” and eyes – placed on the original attack helicopter to signify to America’s enemies the war machine was not there to play.

The committee intends to build a ramp and boardwalk so visitors can look inside the helicopter’s cockpit, to see where the pilot and co-pilot sat while flying the machine and firing its weapons.

The project is expected to cost approximately $10,000. Committee members are reaching out to veterans, local business leaders, churches, community organizations, government officials and individuals to raise the needed funds.

To date, the effort has privately raised about $3,000 toward its goal, and a public “GoFundMe” page has been created to help raise the remaining balance. Committee members say any funds received over and above what’s needed to complete the project will be used for future maintenance of the helicopter and to aid other local veterans projects.

The GoFundMe page says “the city of Crump, VFW Post 4606 and American Legion Shiloh Post 28 are working toward the repainting of the Crump Helicopter Veterans Memorial, a Vietnam Era AH-1 Bell Cobra Gunship by Memorial Day 2017.”

Committee members hope to complete the project by Memorial Day – that date is not fixed – but they do plan to announce and hold a presentation ceremony shortly after the completion of the project, at a date to be determined.

The Cobra at Crump is an AH-1P/E/F model, which is a two-seat single-engine attack helicopter capable of flying more than 200 miles per hour. It has two cantilevered wings that have a span of 129 inches which provide additional lift, and the helicopter has a maximum gross weight of 10,000 pounds.

The weapon system included a 7.62mm machine gun, aerial rockets and a 40mm grenade launcher. The machine gun was capable of firing six-second bursts at 2,000 to 4,000 rounds per minute. The grenade launcher was able to fire 10-second bursts at 400 grenades per minute; the combination of which provided a ferocious rain of fire on enemy combatants.

With the first Cobra gunships delivered in June, 1967, Bell Helicopter Company built 1,116 AH-1s for the U.S. Army between 1967 and 1973. The Cobras chalked up over a million operational hours in Vietnam. Out of over 1,100 AH-1s delivered during that period, approximately 300 were lost to combat and accidents during the war.

To donate to the effort to repaint the memorial, call Crump city hall at 731-632-4224 or go to www.gofundme.com/crumpcobra. All donations are tax deductible.