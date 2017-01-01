Search Our Site

FEB 9– The Friends of Pickwick Landing State Park will present “Wine and Jazz” on Saturday, Feb. 18, from 5:30-8 p.m. at Pickwick Landing State Park. It will be an evening of wine tasting sponsored by West Tennessee Crown, with featured wines from Amber Falls Winery, plus New Orleans cuisine and live jazz music.

“We are excited to have Harvey Thompson and ‘The Thompson Jazz Trio’ as our entertainment,” said Sheri Rinks, event chairman.

Harvey Thompson, a professional pianist, has worked for Malaco Records and Muscle Shoals Sound Gospel Records as a songwriter and studio session musician. Thompson has been a touring musician for acts including Percy Sledge, The Commodores, The Temptations, Taylor Hicks, The Secret Sisters, Diana DeGarmo and The Georgia Mass Choir. His latest tour was with the Muscle Shoals All Star Band at Poretta, Italy. He is the owner of The Thompson Music Company and founding member of the The Thompson Jazz Trio.

All proceeds from the “Wine and Jazz” event go toward various projects of the Friends of the Park.

“Friends of the Park continuously work to make our park at Pickwick one of Tennessee’s premier state parks,” said Rinks.

Some of their recent projects include the purchase of canoes and life jackets, disc golf baskets and signs, light displays at Christmas in the Park, lighting of flag pole at the park beach, signs for the Butterfly Garden and Captain’s Gallery and Explore the Park backpacks for kids.

The newest project, an aviary or house for birds of prey, is underway.

Tickets are available at The UPS Store in Savannah, Tennessee River Museum, Hardin County Bank in Counce, Central Bank in Counce, Pickwick Massage in Counce and Bank of McNairy County in Selmer.

Tickets are also available from “Wine and Jazz” committee members: Holly Bates, Margaret Bradley, Jetta Conway, Suzanne Henson, Jackie Lees, Shonna Meyer, Pam Murr, Cindy Rogers and Jean Anne Vaughn.

For more information contact Rinks at 607-2977.