Search Our Site

FEB. 16– Two men have been arrested following a report of a fight this morning at Southwood Apartments involving a gun and shots fired, according to Savannah police.

Police said investigation showed no one was shot and that a single shot that had been fired was accidental.

In a statement, the department said Savannah officers arrived at the scene on Austin Street within three minutes of a 10:07 a.m. call to 911 about the incident.

The men are facing charges of aggravated assault and reckless endangerment with a firearm. More charges are pending police said.

The names of those charged were not immediately revealed.