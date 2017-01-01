Search Our Site

FEB. 23– Shiloh National Military Park is holding a meeting today at 6 p.m. for those who would like to volunteer to help with the 2017 “Flames of Remembrance” illumination at the battlefield.

On Saturday, April 8, 23,746 candle luminaries will be placed on Shiloh battlefield representing each Civil War soldier killed, wounded or missing over the two days of bitter fighting on April 6-7, 1862.

On that day at 9 a.m., park staff and volunteers will begin placing luminaries along a nine-mile route through the park, a day-long task. At around 5:30 p.m., they will begin lighting the candles before dusk, when the entire illumination route will be open for public viewing until 10 p.m.

The route begins at the main entrance to the park on Tenn. 22.

At today’s meeting at the park Visitor Center, volunteers have an opportunity to adopt a portion of the battlefield illumination route and distribute, light and tend the luminaries for that section. At least one member of every group, family or organization wanting to volunteer should attend to hear about planning for the event and the various volunteer assignments.