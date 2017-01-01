Search Our Site

FEB. 24– A Hardin County deputy sheriff responding to a domestic incident was shot at Tuesday, authorities say.

According to General Sessions Court records, Martin Cole Hare, 24, of Savannah, was arrested on charges of aggravated assault, reckless endangerment and vandalism over $500.

No injuries were reported.

Sheriff Sammy Davidson said today that Deputy Richie Stricklin responded to 140 Mount Zion Cemetery Loop in the Nixon community at 1:26 p.m. after the homeowner, Hare’s mother Marcia Pruitt, called for an officer.

“There was some sort of domestic dispute, but what the mother really wanted was for the officer to get her key back from her son,” Davidson said.

He said when Stricklin arrived he went inside the mobile home to speak with Pruitt. The deputy heard a gunshot outside and behind the residence, and exited through the front door.

The affidavit filed with the court says, “As Deputy Stricklin made his way outside, Martin Cole Hare came from behind the residence with a loaded shotgun. Hare knowingly and intentionally aimed the loaded shotgun at Deputy Stricklin. As Deputy Stricklin dove for cover, Hare fired the shotgun multiple times.”

Davidson said Hare fired all the shells in the shotgun in Stricklin’s direction, then threw down the weapon and ran into the woods with Stricklin in pursuit. The sheriff said the deputy never returned fire “because of his position.”

A search for Hare ensued, eventually involving over five deputies and two Savannah Police Department officers. Hare was arrested approximately one hour later.

Davidson said one of the shots fired in Stricklin’s direction hit a marked sheriff’s department cruiser, which was parked in front of the residence.

Hare is represented by Assistant District Public Defender Frankie Stanfill, and is currently being held at the Hardin County Correctional Facility on $500,000 bond.