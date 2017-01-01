Search Our Site

AUG 8– It’s National Farmers Market Week – Aug. 7-13 – a time to celebrate the farmers, ranchers and local food businesses, as well as the communities that support them.

In downtown Savannah, River City Farmers Market is open each Wednesday in Court Square around the gazebo from about 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. The market features 12-15 varying vendors, offering local farm-fresh food and artisan crafts, including tomatoes, squash, beans, berries, meats, eggs, breads, pastries, granola, jams, jellies, flowers, quilts, body care products, and more. The Market runs from mid-April through mid-November.

“We are celebrating on Wednesday, Aug. 9 with a full array from our vendors, some special giveaways and lots of samples,” said Beth Pippin, Hardin County Tourism director and River City Farmers Market promoter. “Stop by for some healthy goodies and samples from UT Extension’s Emily Gray. Register for door prizes, enjoy the fun with a live radio remote with WKWX, just come check it out!”

Interested vendors should contact the Hardin County Convention & Visitors Bureau at 731-925-8181.

Regarding the city of Savannah’s plans to relocate the Farmers Market to different nearby location on Main Street, Pippin said, “All the vendors are excited about the new building for next season; hopefully we will be in it before the crops all come in.”

According to Pippin, this multipurpose building will house the farmers market on Wednesdays as well as host lots of other activities for events and programs.

Also on the calendar for early fall, she said, will be the second annual Farm to Table dinner.

Last year more than 50 guests, farmers, 4-H members and friends enjoyed a farm-to-table dinner experience at Wayne Jerrolds Park overlooking the Tennessee River.

Pippin noted that this past year as part of Hardin County’s Three Star grant, some of the funds were used to help grow the market. Ten pop up tents, 10 tables and various promotional items were purchased.

She said Hardin County’s visitors bureau also received a marketing grant for the farmers market through Pick TN Products. The market has worked more with the UT Extension Service to promote healthier eating habits, food and kitchen safety and educate residents.

“Wednesdays have become a fun adventure for agri-tourism in downtown. You never know what vendors are going to be there, or what wares they will have. It’s always a surprise to shop and visit with old and new friends,” Pippin said.