Search Our Site

AUG. 17– Hardin County Schools will be closed Monday due to inclement space weather.

Director of Schools Michael Davis announced classes are canceled because of liability concerns that students could suffer eye damage from staring at the sun.

Some of the protective solar glasses the school system ordered for students to use in order to observe Monday’s historic solar eclipse are not actually certified as safe, and some of the glasses have yet to be delivered.

“There is just too much liability now” and “we have no choice,” Davis said.

He noted that he “did confirm with the Commissioner of Education’s office that we can use one of our 13 stockpile days to cover this day because it’s weather related.”