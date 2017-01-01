Search Our Site

AUG. 31– Durham School Services announced it is filling its biggest bus with donated items for hurricane victims Saturday, Sept. 2, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Wal-Mart in Savannah.

The company, which contracts with Hardin County Schools to provide student transportation, says these are the items Houston shelters are asking for in order of priority:

Wheelchairs

Non-perishable food

Bottled water

Baby formula

Diapers

Comfort kits — (soap, shampoo, toothpaste)

Pillows

Hand sanitizer

Sweatsuits

Towels

L/XL clothing

Socks

Blankets

Food banks are asking for non-perishable foods and cleaning supplies.

Animal shelters are in need of food and supplies for dogs and cats.

Durham said the items will be routed to Houston, Texas, via the Red Cross in Jackson, Tennessee.