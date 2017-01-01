Search Our Site

SEPT. 7-- The Moving Wall, the nation’s traveling Vietnam Veterans Memorial, is in Savannah this week, from today at noon, until Monday, Sept. 11, at noon.

The Wall is set up on the Tennessee Street Park grounds in the city’s historic district. The wall’s visit is sponsored by the Colonel Joseph Hardin Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution.

An opening day ceremony is scheduled for today, Thursday, starting at 4 p.m., at the park.

Hardin County will honor local Vietnam veterans who gave their lives. Their families will be recognized for their sacrifices. The program features the Veterans of Foreign Wars Color Guard, Hardin County High School Patriot Pride, and guest speakers, Tennessee state Rep. David Byrd, Hardin County Mayor Kevin Davis, Savannah Mayor Bob Shutt, and retired U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Joe Hurd, publisher of The Courier.

The replica wall is half the size of the Washington, D.C., Vietnam Veterans Memorial and measures 253 feet in length. The replica is constructed of aluminum with 58,272 names of the American dead (including 1,200 MIAs, POWs, and others) in Vietnam silk-screened upon black panels. The replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial cost approximately $60,000, and all money to create the memorial was donated.

Those who come to The Moving Wall while it is in Savannah can look for family members’ and friends’ names. Trained volunteers will be on the site to help people identify the location of the names they seek.

The Moving Wall will be open to the public, 24 hours a day, from setup until 4 p.m. on Sept. 11. There is no admission fee charged to visit The Moving Wall. The main park entrance will remain open each day after normal park hours. Volunteer security staff will be on site each night.

There will be a reception area for veterans in the Tennessee Pavilion at the Park during the event.

DAR members and the volunteers will also be collecting POW bracelets if anyone wishes to donate back to the Vietnam Memorial Museum.

“If you would like to leave contact information at the information desk, we will research the status of the veteran named on your bracelet for you, or give you contact information so that you may send your bracelet to the soldier’s family,” said Lindberg.

The city of Savannah is running the city trolley free of charge on Saturday, Sept. 9 from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. for those visiting the park and the downtown area. Trolley stops are at Tennessee Street Park, the Savannah Veterans Park and the Tennessee River Museum.

At noon on Monday, Sept. 11, Patriots Day, there will be a Prayer in the Park event.