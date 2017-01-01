Search Our Site

OCT. 11 – The Rotary Club of Savannah and the city of Savannah are currently preparing for the annual Veterans Day Parade.

Businesses, civic groups and others are invited to participate in the parade on Saturday, Nov. 11, at 10 a.m.

Registration for parade participants is now open, with forms available on the Savannah Main Street or Rotary Club of Savannah Facebook pages and at Savannah City Hall. There is no cost to participate, but deadline for registration is Thursday, Nov. 2.

Participation is open to anyone wishing to honor military heroes and decorate their float, person or vehicle accordingly.

“The city of Savannah and Rotary Club of Savannah are proud to host this year’s Veterans Day Parade which honors those who have served our country without any expectations of personal glory or notoriety. Savannah cares deeply for our family and friends who have answered the call of duty and we are humbled by the community’s continued support of the new Savannah Veterans Park,” said Savannah City Manager Garry Welch. “We look forward to seeing all of our area’s patriots coming to support the veterans by participating in the parade and ceremony. This is one small event that allows our community to come together and show a huge ‘thank you’ to our military heroes for protecting the basic freedoms which are so often taken for granted.”

This year’s parade route begins at the Hardin County Courthouse and ends in front of Savannah City Hall at Hanna Boulevard. The route is designed to accommodate a ceremony at Savannah Veterans Park, which takes place immediately following the end of the parade at approximately 10:45 a.m.

For more information, follow Savannah Main Street or Rotary Club of Savannah on Facebook or call Savannah City Hall at 925-3300.