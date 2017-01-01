Search Our Site

OCT. 18 – U.S. Marshal Jeff Holt announced today the Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force is offering a cash reward for information which leads to the arrest of Patrick Dillon Butler.

Holt said Butler, 24, is wanted by the McNairy County Sheriff’s Office for possession of methamphetamine and evading arrest. Butler is also a person of interest in an aggravated kidnapping and armed robbery.

Butler is wanted by the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office for violation of probation.

Butler is described as a white male, 5’10” tall weighing 160 pounds.

Marshals say Butler previously reported his home address on Rushing Road in Michie, Tennessee, but frequents the McNairy County, Hardin County and Corinth, Mississippi areas, and said Butler is believed to be armed and should be considered extremely dangerous.

Marshals ask anyone with information concerning Butler’s whereabouts to call 731-427-4661. All calls are confidential.