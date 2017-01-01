Search Our Site

OCT. 23 – Now in its 12th year, the Haunted Shed for kids is under new leadership. Original organizer George Bryant passed the skeleton key, so to speak, to Halloween enthusiasts Amanda and Jeff Butler of Savannah.

“I’m getting older and it’s a lot of work to get everything set up each year,” said Bryant, 73. “Amanda and Jeff have helped me with the event in the past.”

Haunted Shed is free and open every night through Tuesday, Oct. 31, from dark until 9 p.m. at 535 Phelps Road, Savannah. Signs indicate parking in an adjacent field.

The Halloween event includes a trail through the yard to view spooky inflatables and a trip through the shed with its separate rooms of scariness. Beware of spiders and skeletons.

Children actors from Savannah Performing Arts Company may evoke a goose bump or two along the way.

“We’ll have a costume contest on Oct. 28, with prizes,” said Amanda.

Bonfires will be lit nightly and water donated by Kroger will be available for guests.

Though the Haunted Shed has no admission fees, donations are accepted to help defray electricity costs and to go toward new seasonal decor.