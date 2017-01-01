Search Our Site

OCT. 28 – Time for ghosts, goblins and costumed children of all sorts to come by Tennessee Street Park for a treat this Saturday.

Halloween Treat Street, sponsored by the city of Savannah, takes place on Oct. 28, from 4-7 p.m.

“The community is coming together to make this a success,” said Jim Ackley, Savannah customer service manager. “More than 30 businesses, churches and organizations of all sorts have donated candy for the event. We want people to have a good family-oriented time and enjoy seeing the people who donated their time and resources to put this together.”

In case of inclement weather check the Tennessee Street Park Facebook page to see if the event is moved to the exhibit building at the Hardin County Fairgrounds.