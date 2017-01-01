Search Our Site

NOV. 2 – The Tennessee Department of Commerce & Insurance reminds consumers that open enrollment for insurance coverage on the Federally Facilitated Marketplace began Wednesday.

The enrollment period is shorter than in years past, and the department is encouraging Tennesseans to review their options and begin preparation for the new policy year.

Tennessee consumers will have access to marketplace coverage for 2018 no matter where they live. However, consumers in 79 of 95 counties will only have one carrier option. The 2018 marketplace will include:

In much of the state, including Hardin, McNairy and Wayne counties, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee is the only exchange carrier offering coverage.

Humana will no longer be in the Tennessee individual market. In addition, BCBST, Cigna, and Oscar will be the only Affordable Care Act-compliant individual market options for consumers purchasing coverage outside of the Federally Facilitated Marketplace.

“Tennessee’s individual insurance market remains challenged,” said state Commerce and Insurance Commissioner Julie Mix McPeak. “However, it is important to remember that health insurance coverage is available everywhere in the state. We continue to encourage consumers to shop for the best available plan for their individual situations and preferences. Our Department has a team ready to answer any questions about the insurance-buying process. Current Humana consumers, in particular, should review coverage options as the federal government may auto-enroll them in a new policy with a new carrier if they have not enrolled in a plan before the end of open enrollment.”

Tennesseans can now preview 2018 plans and prices.

To help consumers with enrollment or payment issues or network questions, TDCI has posted contact numbers for each of the carriers on the Federally Facilitated Markeplace on its website. The Department has also made available carrier presentations that overview their 2018 plan benefits on its website.

The Department emphasizes the need for consumers to carefully review plan networks.

If you like your physician, make sure they are included in the plan network and check carrier directories for local hospitals to ensure easy access to ‘in-network’ services, where possible. Several plans provide tight networks and/or limited out-of-network benefits. To avoid unexpected and unpleasant balance bills, always see network providers.

Important dates

Nov. 1 – First day to enroll, re-enroll, or change a 2017 insurance plan.

Dec. 15 – Open enrollment ends.

Jan. 1, 2018 – 2017 coverage starts for those who enroll or change plans by Dec. 15.

For answers to questions about open enrollment, call 800-342-4029 or 615-741-2218.