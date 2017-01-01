Search Our Site

NOV. 8 – An investigation by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation along with the Hardin County Sheriff’s Department, and the Tennessee Fire Investigation Service has resulted in the arrest of a local woman on a charge of aggravated arson, the TBI said today.

According to a release, TBI agents began an investigation on Sept. 29 into the multiple fires that occurred at the same residence at 1400 Number 2 Road in Hardin County. During the course of the investigation, it was determined that Mary Beavers McGee, 48, intentionally set fire to the residence.

Hardin County Fire Department reports list McGee as a resident at that address, and show that firefighters responded there at least five times between Sept. 28 and Nov. 5. Public property tax records identify her as an owner of the property.

The incidents include a cardboard box set on fire under a porch swing, a fire on the back porch, a shed destroyed by fire, and a fire in the attic of the house that caused minor damage.

McGee, the TBI said, was arrested Monday and booked into the Hardin County Jail on a $25,000 bond.