Search Our Site

ED. NOTE: For those who can't attend, the Courier will be showing live video of the parade from the newspaper office on Main Street. It can be seen at www.facebook.com/CourierAnywhere.

NOV. 10 – The annual Veterans Day parade, sponsored by the Rotary Club of Savannah and the city of Savannah, takes place Saturday at 10 a.m.

It’s a time for citizens to honor those trained to defend the United States and pay tribute to those who have fallen in the line of duty.

There is no individual grand marshal for this year’s parade. Instead, as put forth by Hardin County Veterans Services Officer C.D. Rickman, all local Vietnam War veterans have been collectively declared grand marshals.

Parade entries include the Knights of Columbus color guard, Veterans of Foreign Wars, American Legion, Daughters of the American Revolution, veterans and their families, veterans’ wives and widows.

Also in the parade are the Hardin County High School band, Scout groups, Durham School Services, LifeSpan and other businesses, privately owned military Jeeps, and members of the community.

This year’s parade route begins at the Hardin County Courthouse and ends in front of Savannah City Hall at Hanna Boulevard. The route is designed to accommodate a ceremony at Savannah Veterans Park immediately following the end of the parade at approximately 10:45 a.m.

The ceremony includes remarks from Huey Smith, a World War II veteran.

The U.S. flag, Tennessee flag and each flag representing a branch of the military will be raised, led by retired U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Jerry Key, followed by a brief statement about the history of Veterans Day and the Vietnam War by retired Air Force Lt. Gen. Joe Hurd of Hardin County.

A wreath will be placed at the Boots and Rifle monument in honor of all those who died during conflict.

“This is one small event that allows our community to come together and show a huge ‘thank you’ to our military heroes for protecting the basic freedoms which are so often taken for granted,” said Savannah City Manager Garry Welch.

A veterans breakfast reception, hosted by Cub Scouts, will be held before the parade at First Baptist Church at 7:30 a.m. Following the ceremony, a luncheon for veterans is at East End United Methodist Church on the corner of East Main and Fairground Street.

Preceding the parade, a wreath will be placed at the Medal of Honor monument at the Hardin County Courthouse at 9 a.m.