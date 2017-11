NOV. 20 – A 24-year-old Adamsville man died Sunday in a single-vehicle crash in McNairy County.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol reports that Joshua L. Wilkerson was driving a 2008 Nissan Altima north on Tenn. 224 in the Michie area. The vehicle veered off the east side of the road and hit a tree.

Drugs or alcohol were not cited as factors in the crash. Wilkerson was not wearing a seat belt, according to the THP.