Search Our Site

DEC. 17 – Timothy J. Creasy, 43, of Scotts Hill, Tennessee was killed in a single-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon on Fellowship Road in Hardin County.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol said Creasy was driving a 2012 Nissan eastbound while negotiating a left curve and crossed over to the wrong side of the road.

Creasy swerved to miss oncoming traffic and exited the roadway on the south side. After leaving the roadway the Nissan struck a concrete guardrail and continued on into a creek, coming to rest upside down in the water.

According to the THP, Creasy was wearing a seatbelt. Drugs and alcohol were not cited as factors in the fatal crash.