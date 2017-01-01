Search Our Site

DEC. 26 – Shiloh National Military Park will commemorate the 123rd anniversary of its establishment as a Civil War military park on Wednesday, Dec. 27.

The event begins at 2 p.m. in the Shiloh Battlefield visitor center auditorium and visitors are invited to attend a PowerPoint presentation on the past and present of Shiloh Battlefield.

Following the program, at 2:30 p.m., the Hardin County Visitor and Convention Bureau will present a cake to the park for visitors to enjoy. This event is free and open to the public.

Shiloh National Military Park was established on Dec. 27, 1894, but for years after the battle only the Shiloh National Cemetery stood as a reminder of the epic two-day engagement.

That was until veterans of the Battle of Shiloh, both North and South, reunited to establish a lasting memorial to their role in history. Shiloh was one of the first five Civil War battlefields preserved as national military parks, along with Chickamauga, Antietam, Gettysburg, and Vicksburg.