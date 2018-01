JAN. 7 -- A motorcyclist was killed today on Tenn. 69 in Hardin County between Milledgeville and Saltillo.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol said Jimmy D. Lance, 46, of Lexington, was driving a 1987 Honda motorcycle west on Tenn. 69 when it crossed the center line and traveled off the south side of the roadway.

The motorcycle hit multiple trees and came to final rest on the south side of Tenn. 69.