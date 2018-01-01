Search Our Site

JAN. 13 -- A Hardin County man died Friday after a fire broke out at his home.

In frigid and icy conditions, firefighters were dispatched to 4345 Glendale Road at 3:48 p.m. The homeowner, Dennis T. Jordan, 53, who subsequently died, told a 911 dispatcher there was smoke in the residence and he thought it was coming from behind a wood stove, said Hardin County Fire Chief Melvin Martin.

He said Jordan went into an attached garage where he collapsed, but “we do not believe that the fire caused his death. He wasn’t in a smoky area.”

Martin said there were three adults and nine children ranging in age from 3 months to 15 years in the house at the time. The only other injury sustained was to a firefighter who slipped on some ice and sprained an ankle.

An investigation determined the blaze at the wood-frame, approximately 3,000-square-foot house did start where the wood stove’s flue entered the structure of the residence.

Despite slick, hazardous road conditions which prevented one fire truck from making the scene when it slid off the road on a hill, the first truck arrived within 15 minutes. Firefighters immediately performed CPR on Jordan, according to the chief.

The fire was reportedly contained to the areas of the living room and basement ceiling.