Search Our Site

JAN. 17 – Hardin Medical Center is operating normally this afternoon after being placed on lockdown for about two hours following what has now been determined to be a false bomb threat.

“We take every threat as a credible threat until proven otherwise, for the safety of our patients, our employees and the community,” said HMC CEO Nick Lewis.

According to the Savannah Police Department, a nursing home patient told hospital staff someone had called the landline in their room and made the threat.

Savannah Police Chief Michael Pitts said a check of the phone log determined that in fact no call had been placed to the room in the past 24 hours.

The hospital was placed on lockdown and “every square inch” searched, he said.

Hospital visitors were asked to leave the building, but no patients were evacuated, he said.

Along with city officers, the Hardin County Sheriff’s Department, 24th Judicial Drug and Violent Crime Task Force, Savannah Fire Department, and Jackson Police Department Special Operations K9 Division responded to the scene, starting at 12:50 p.m.

The all-clear was given at 2:57 p.m.

“It’s always better to err on the side of caution,” Pitts added.

“The thorough search was necessary,” Lewis said, “and I would like to thank the Savannah Police Department and other responding law enforcement agencies for their appropriate, professional and prompt response.”