Search Our Site

APRIL 20 – Shiloh National Military Park is offering various wildlife programs this weekend to kick off National Park Week.

“Shiloh Battlefield is home to over 50 species of reptiles and amphibians, as well as over 200 species of birds that reside within its 6,000 acre borders,” said park Superintendent Dale Wilkerson. “We are pleased to partner with Tennessee State Parks to present some of these creatures close-up for our visitors.”

Tennessee Park Ranger Brittney Magness, from Pickwick Landing State Park, will introduce a live snake and a bird of prey to park visitors on Saturday, April 21, from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. This program will be held at the Park Visitor Center. Magness will discuss the habitats and biology of these animals, and visitors will get a close-up look of both animals in a safe environment.

On Sunday, April 22, National Park Service Ranger Marcus Johnson will offer an informal program on the battlefield’s most famous wildlife residents, a bald eagle nesting pair. The eagles have made Shiloh Battlefield their home since the fall of 2007, and their nest tree, a tall pine, is in Cloud Field near the intersection of Brown’s Landing Road and Hamburg-Savannah Road.

Johnson will discuss the history of the eagles at the park, the present stage of the eaglet’s development, and answer any questions that visitors may have about bald eagles. The program takes place at the nesting site at 2 p.m. and lasts approximately 30 minutes, and the ranger will remain at the site until 4 p.m. to answer questions.