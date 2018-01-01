Search Our Site

APRIL 25 – Shiloh National Military Park announced this morning that the area in the vicinity of the nest of the park’s pair of resident bald eagles is now closed to the public to help protect a chick which fell out yesterday around 5:30 p.m.

As of today around 8 a.m., the chick appears to be unhurt and is stretching its wings.

“The chicks were born on Feb. 20, and normal development is 10-12 weeks to fledge,” said park Superintendent Dale Wilkerson. “Consequently, the chick is at least one week away from being able to fly. For the safety of the bird, and to allow adequate space for the eagle parents to take care of the chick, we are closing this area to all public use and access.”

As part of the closure, the Hamburg-Savannah Road will be closed from its intersection with the Corinth-Pittsburg Landing Road at the Michigan Monument to the small parking area at the Peach Orchard.

Local through-traffic should find an alternate route during the closure. In addition, Brown’s Landing Road leading to the Shiloh National Indian Mounds will also be closed.