Search Our Site

APRIL 27 – The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration’s National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day is set for Saturday, April 28.

As part of this major health and safety initiative, the Savannah Police Department is hosting a take-back event in Savannah from 8 a.m. to noon. A secure collection box is maintained in the department’s station on King Street.

According to the DEA’s Atlanta Division, formerly Tennessee’s field division, a record 34 tons, 68,053 pounds of drugs were collected in Tennessee during the October 2017 Take-Back Day. On that one day, Tennesseans turned in more drugs than Kentucky, Michigan and Ohio combined.

To help maintain these record-setting numbers, community members are encouraged to stop by one of these local take-back locations to drop off their unused or expired medications, especially pain relievers and other prescription drugs. Law enforcement officers will be on hand to accept the medications and safely dispose of them, no questions asked.

“Fifty-three percent of Americans who use prescription drugs recreationally got them from a friend or relative according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention,” said Savannah Police Chief Michael Pitts. “Take-Back Days are a safe and easy way to protect your loved ones and to get these drugs out of your home.”