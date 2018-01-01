Search Our Site

MAY 9 – The National Association of Letter Carriers, or NALC, is conducting its 26th annual national food drive on Saturday, May 12.

The Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive provides Hardin County residents with an easy way to donate food to those in need in the community.

Customers simply leave their donation of non-perishable goods next to their mailbox before the delivery of the mail Saturday. Letter carriers will collect these food donations on that day as they deliver mail along their postal routes.

Locally, the donated food will be distributed to Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee and its network of Partner Agencies throughout 46-counties in Middle and West Tennessee, ensuring that all donated food remains in the county in which it is donated, NALC said.

“Stamp Out Hunger is like no other food drive as it allows every community across the country to collectively come together on one day to do their part to fight hunger. We are so grateful to the individuals who donate non-perishable items and for the letter carriers who take the time to collect each bag to help fight hunger in our 46-county service area,” said Jaynee Day, president and CEO of Second Harvest.

According to Feeding America’s recently released Map the Meal Gap 2018 study, more than 362,020 people across Second Harvest’s 46-country service area are food insecure, which is defined as limited or uncertain access to adequate food. Other key findings include:

•1 in 8 Middle Tennesseans, including 1 in 5 children struggle with hunger.

•In Hardin County, 14.5 percent of residents, including 1,240 children are considered food insecure.

Donors are encouraged to leave a sturdy bag – paper or plastic – containing non-perishable foods such as peanut butter, canned chicken or tuna and canned fruits or vegetables.

NALC said the annual food drive provides, on average, 30 percent of Second Harvest’s yearly food drive donations. Last year, 730,047 pounds were donated within Second Harvest’s 46-county service area, and, 75 million pounds of food was collected last year throughout the country.

The Stamp Out Hunger food drive was created in 1993 by the National Association of Letter Carriers to encourage communities to come together in an effort to stock the shelves of food banks and pantries nationwide.

Today, the Stamp Out Hunger food drive is held in 10,000 cities and towns across the country.

As the drive celebrates its 26th anniversary, Stamp Out Hunger has collected more than 1.5 billion pounds of food.