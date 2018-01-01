Search Our Site

MAY 14 – With a significant possibility of wet weather moving into the Midsouth in coming days, Hardin County Schools announced backup plans for the high school graduation ceremony and baccalaureate service.

The baccalaureate service is set for Thursday, May 17 at 7:30 p.m. at Jim Carroll Stadium. If it rains, the service will be moved to the Hardin County High School gymnasium.

The graduation ceremony is scheduled for Friday, May 18 at 7:30 p.m. at the stadium.

In the event of inclement weather, graduation is to be rescheduled for Saturday, May 19 at 7:30 p.m. If weather again forces a postponement, graduation will take place Sunday, May 20 at 2 p.m.

If the weather is unfavorable Sunday, plans call for graduation to occur on Monday, May 21 at 7:30 p.m.

Project Graduation activities for the senior class are to be held Friday, May, 18 regardless of weather conditions.