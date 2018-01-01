Search Our Site

MAY 22-- A head-on collision between two pickup trucks Monday on Tenn. 128-N east of Savannah resulted in the death of one driver.

According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, David Hutton, 60, of Lutts, Tennessee, who was killed, was driving a 2004 Chevy Silverado north on Tenn. 128.

Johnny Middleton, 49, of Savannah, was driving a 2015 Dodge Ram 2500 southbound on the highway. Middleton crossed the center line and struck Hutton head on.

After impact, both vehicles came to rest in the northbound lane of Tenn. 128.

The THP said both drivers were wearing seatbelts, and alcohol or drugs were not cited as factors in the collision which occurred around 5:15 p.m.

Middleton was reported injured, and possible charges against him are pending.